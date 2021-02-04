Sevier County hiring season is underway

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Unemployment claims increased by nearly 5,000 from this time last week according to Tennessee’s newest data. For people looking to find a job, Sevier County is hiring right now.

From Dollywood to Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen to the Ripley’s properties, all are looking for people to come in and help them this season.

Dollywood says nearly 400 people can start working right away. They’ll get you trained and ready before the park opens. Then, another hiring wave is scheduled before the park opens in March as well. Dollywood is the county’s largest employer at peak season, hiring more than 4,000 people.

That’s why they start the hiring process early.

Even if you’re thinking about that summer job, now is the time to get your application in.

“You’ll start immediately. Pre-park season so we’ll make sure you get in and have our training between now and the park opening as well as our orientation process and all of that we’ll walk through with you and you’ll have as a take away when you leave our hiring event with your offer card,” said Leia Haney with Dollywood.

Dollywood’s next hiring blast is this Saturday. That event will be at Seymour Heights Christian Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are asking folks to go ahead and put in your information online before you get to the job fair.

There you can scroll through and pick out which jobs you would like to apply for. Go here to apply.

Ripley’s has a job fair on Saturday as well. That event is from 11 a.m. – 4 a.m. at Ripley’s Aquarium Of The Smokies. Apply at www.ripleys.com

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen will have a job fair on February 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Island in Pigeon Forge. You can look at jobs and apply here.

