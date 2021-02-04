Advertisement

Sevier County students collect, donate canned goods to food ministry

Students hosted a 100 day food drive
Students hosted a 100 day food drive(WVLT News)
By Arial Starks
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First and second-grade students at Seymour Community Christian School collected more than 250 canned goods and donated them to the Sevier County Food Ministry.

The food ministry took to social media thanking Mrs. Presley’s class.

“This is what happens when God shows up!! God is Love!! So basically THIS is what happens when LOVE shows up!! From all of us at the Sevier County Food Ministries, we have to say a huge THANK YOU to all of those in Mrs. Pressely’s Class!!! They hosted a 100 day food drive and their goal was to collect 100 canned goods!! They actually collected 260 canned goods!! WAY TO GO, CLASS!!!! GREAT JOB!!” the Facebook post read.

The canned goods were hand-delivered by students Izac Pressley, Austin Bishop, Tyler Barnes, and Andrew McCroan. In addition to the food, Mrs. Presley enclosed a personalized letter to the ministry.

“When giving comes from the heart, it benefits so many!!! Praying a 100 fold return upon each one who gave and on those who weren’t able to give, but wanted to!!” the ministry wrote.

