Tenn. man found shot to death in crashed car at apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville officials are investigating after a man was found shot in a crashed car.

According to Metro Nashville Police, officers received reports of a crash at an apartment complex on Porter Road. When officers arrived, they discovered two men in a crashed car.

One of the victims had been shot, and pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was injured in the crash.

The homicide investigation is underway and no suspects have been arrested, according to MNPD.

