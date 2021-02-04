Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Upcoming lane closures on I-40



By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority issued a traffic alert for Interstate 40 beginning on Feb. 7.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane beginning at 9 a.m. where the line crosses I-40 at mile marker 395, while crews conduct trasnmission line work on the Knox-Douglas 161 kilovolt transmission line. Workers will replace conductors for continued reliability with work beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at dark.

Lane closures can also be expected on Highway 11E on the west side of the 11E/70 split.

Travelers are advised to use TDOT SmartWay and pay attention to overhead signs and roadside message boards for up-to-date traffic information.

TVA is investing over $2 billion in transmission system improvements across our service area between 2021 and 2025 to build the energy grid of the future that will continue to provide, clean, low cost, reliable power.

