TVA plans electric vehicle charging network across Tennessee
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The nation’s largest public utility is working with Tennessee to develop a statewide system of public electric vehicle charging stations.
Tennessee Valley Authority President and CEO Jeff Lyash says the network will make Tennessee a leader in electric transportation.
The TVA has a goal of 200,000 electric vehicles in Tennessee by 2028. Speaking at a Wednesday news conference, Lyash said that would have a $120 million economic benefit per year in Tennessee.
The public utility also estimates consumers would save about $200 million per year on fuel costs. And the entire state would benefit from reduced carbon emissions and cleaner air.
