TVA plans electric vehicle charging network across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The nation’s largest public utility is working with Tennessee to develop a statewide system of public electric vehicle charging stations.

Tennessee Valley Authority President and CEO Jeff Lyash says the network will make Tennessee a leader in electric transportation.

The TVA has a goal of 200,000 electric vehicles in Tennessee by 2028. Speaking at a Wednesday news conference, Lyash said that would have a $120 million economic benefit per year in Tennessee.

The public utility also estimates consumers would save about $200 million per year on fuel costs. And the entire state would benefit from reduced carbon emissions and cleaner air.

