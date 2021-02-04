Advertisement

UT investigating after reports of racial slur on classroom whiteboard

Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee said it was investigating after reports of a racial slur being written on a university classroom whiteboard.

UT replied to a post on Twitter from an alleged student that shows an adult standing in front of a whiteboard that displays a racial slur, targeting Black people. The word appears to be used as an acronym for Never Ignorant Getting Goals Accomplished.

The photo was posted to Twitter around 1:12 p.m. Wednesday by @adriann47952112 and had gained thousands of interactions by Wednesday evening, catching the attention of UT Dean of Students Shea Kidd-Houze and the university’s Twitter account.

UT replied, “Thank you for sharing this with us. We are taking this seriously and working to learn more about what happened.”

WVLT News has reached out to the university for more information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains listed as third-most dangerous national park
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment benefits could hurt tax return
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms

Latest News

National Signing Day for local athletes
“My dream come true:” National Signing Day worth the wait for East Tennessee athletes
Tennessee Football Signee
Vols add two players as 2nd signing period begins
National Signing Day for local athletes
National Signing Day for local athletes
Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting