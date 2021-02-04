UT investigating after reports of racial slur on classroom whiteboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee said it was investigating after reports of a racial slur being written on a university classroom whiteboard.

UT replied to a post on Twitter from an alleged student that shows an adult standing in front of a whiteboard that displays a racial slur, targeting Black people. The word appears to be used as an acronym for Never Ignorant Getting Goals Accomplished.

The photo was posted to Twitter around 1:12 p.m. Wednesday by @adriann47952112 and had gained thousands of interactions by Wednesday evening, catching the attention of UT Dean of Students Shea Kidd-Houze and the university’s Twitter account.

I appreciate you sharing this with me. The university is taking this seriously and working to learn more. — Shea Kidd-Houze (@HeyDrShea) February 3, 2021

Thank you for sharing this with us. We are taking this seriously and working to learn more about what happened. — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) February 3, 2021

UT replied, “Thank you for sharing this with us. We are taking this seriously and working to learn more about what happened.”

WVLT News has reached out to the university for more information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.