Vaccinations in Knox County exceed total number of COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced vaccinations in the county have surpassed the total number of COVID-19 cases.

According to KCHD, 45,000 vaccinations have been administered, compared to the more than 43,000 COVID-19 cases reported in the county since March.

“I continue to be grateful to the healthcare workers and to the members of this community for recognizing the importance of this vaccine,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “This is an incredible feat and we should be very proud.”

KCHD officials said strong vaccination partnerships between regional hospital systems, other health care providers and KCHD have been critical in reaching this milestone.

“In less than two months since COVID-19 vaccines first arrived in Knox County, we have hit this incredibly encouraging milestone,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We know there’s a long way to go, but it is important that we, as a community, celebrate the promising steps that are being made every day in the fight against COVID-19.”

This week, KCHD expanded vaccine eligibility to those 70 years and older. The health department continues to vaccinate those in the first two priority groups, including first responders and health care workers. A full list of those who are eligible can be found here.

“Even with these encouraging steps, it remains critically important that the community continues to follow the Five Core Actions, regardless of vaccination status,” KCHD officials said. “That includes wearing a mask, maintaining at least six feet of distance from those outside your household, washing hands regularly, sanitizing surfaces and staying home if you are sick.”

Knox County is currently leading the four large metropolitan counties in percent of population who have received just the first dose, according to state data.

