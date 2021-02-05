Advertisement

12 years since Pat Summitt became first college basketball coach to reach 1,000 wins

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt smiles as a banner is raised in her honor before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Knoxville, Tenn. Amid reports of Summitt&amp;rsquo;s failing health as her Alzheimer&amp;rsquo;s disease progresses, her family issued a statement Sunday, June 26, 2016, asking for prayers and saying that the former Tennessee women&amp;rsquo;s basketball coach is surrounded by the people who mean the most to her. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File) (WIBW)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twelve years ago, legendary University of Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Pat Summitt became the first men’s or women’s college basketball coach to reach 1,000 wins.

On Feb 5, 2009, Summitt’s Lady Vols handed her the win against the Lady Bulldogs.

In January, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball coach reached career win number 1,099, passing Pat Summitt’s record.

The legendary Lady Vols coach held the record for most wins in Division I basketball for many years. Her record was recently passed by Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer.

