12 years since Pat Summitt became first college basketball coach to reach 1,000 wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twelve years ago, legendary University of Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Pat Summitt became the first men’s or women’s college basketball coach to reach 1,000 wins.

On Feb 5, 2009, Summitt’s Lady Vols handed her the win against the Lady Bulldogs.

12 years ago today ...



Pat Summitt became the first men's or women's coach in college basketball history to reach 1,000 wins 👏 @LadyVol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/pKBwLeWtoo — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 5, 2021

In January, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball coach reached career win number 1,099, passing Pat Summitt’s record.

The legendary Lady Vols coach held the record for most wins in Division I basketball for many years. Her record was recently passed by Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.