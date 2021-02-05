12 years since Pat Summitt became first college basketball coach to reach 1,000 wins
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twelve years ago, legendary University of Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Pat Summitt became the first men’s or women’s college basketball coach to reach 1,000 wins.
On Feb 5, 2009, Summitt’s Lady Vols handed her the win against the Lady Bulldogs.
In January, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball coach reached career win number 1,099, passing Pat Summitt’s record.
The legendary Lady Vols coach held the record for most wins in Division I basketball for many years. Her record was recently passed by Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer.
