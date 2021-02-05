Advertisement

$2.5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspects accused of dragging dog

The dog was found the next night by church members. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian...
The dog was found the next night by church members. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.(Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community members and businesses throughout Sullivan County have come together to offer a rewards for information leading to the arrest of the suspects accused of dragging a dog behind a vehicle.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for suspects accused of dragging a dog behind a vehicle through the Gospel Mission Church.

According to SCSO, the dog was dragged behind what appears to be a white four-door sedan.

Investigators said the incident that happened on January 28, was captured on video by surveillance cameras at the church.

The dog was found the next night by church members. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

There is a total of a $2,500 reward being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

The following businesses have contributed to that reward as of Friday afternoon:

  • The Hair Benders Salon: $500
  • Mitch & Danea Walters $500
  • Jeff Alpern $500
  • Petcare Cremations: $1,000
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.(Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office i)

SCSO said there were at least two people in the car at the time of the incident, based on surveillance footage.

The dog is being treated at Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital in Kingsport.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Knox Co. driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Scam callers posing as well-trusted companies
Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting

Latest News

WVLT News lost a member of the family Friday with the passing of longtime employee Shirley Nash...
Longtime WVLT News employee dies
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for...
Wish Peyton Manning congratulations on NFL Hall of Fame honor
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week
Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog
Rural Metro crews were first on the scene and immediately began to stop the fire progression.
Investigation underway after multiple agencies battle Anderson Co. trailer fire