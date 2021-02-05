$2.5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspects accused of dragging dog

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community members and businesses throughout Sullivan County have come together to offer a rewards for information leading to the arrest of the suspects accused of dragging a dog behind a vehicle.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for suspects accused of dragging a dog behind a vehicle through the Gospel Mission Church.

According to SCSO, the dog was dragged behind what appears to be a white four-door sedan.

Investigators said the incident that happened on January 28, was captured on video by surveillance cameras at the church.

The dog was found the next night by church members. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

There is a total of a $2,500 reward being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

The following businesses have contributed to that reward as of Friday afternoon:

The Hair Benders Salon: $500

Mitch & Danea Walters $500

Jeff Alpern $500

Petcare Cremations: $1,000

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330. (Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office i)

SCSO said there were at least two people in the car at the time of the incident, based on surveillance footage.

The dog is being treated at Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital in Kingsport.

