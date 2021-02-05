Advertisement

3 officers shot responding to call in N.C.

A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities said.(Source: WXII/CNN)
By WXII staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WXII) - Three police officers are in the hospital after a shooting.

The officers were working a shots fired report in High Point Thursday night.

Police said they saw a man on a front porch with a rifle. That man went back into the home.

Authorities said it’s unknown if the man exited the home and fired the gun, or if he shot through the front door.

All three officers suffered non-life threatening injuries. One of them may have to have surgery.

The man is currently barricaded inside the home.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox Co. driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
The dog was found the next night by church members. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian...
Search underway for suspects accused of dragging dog through Kingsport church parking lot

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
Senate approves budget resolution impacting COVID-19 relief, stimulus checks, as Harris casts tie-breaker vote
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US employers add just 49,000 jobs as unemployment falls to 6.3%
Plant City, Fla., Police are seeking information on a car stolen with COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Reward offered after car with COVID-19 vaccine vials stolen in Fla.
Plant City, Fla., Police are seeking information on a car stolen with COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Surveillance video shows vaccine car theft person of interest (no sound)