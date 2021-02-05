Americans lose more than $300 million in stimulus check scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scammers are using stimulus checks as a front to find their way into your bank account. The Federal Trade Commission says Americans have been scammed out of more than $300 million dollars as of February 2021.

The scammer will call pretending to be the IRS and ask for your credit card information so they can deposit the stimulus check into your account-maybe even tacking on a small fee. With that information, they gain access to your bank account.

Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau says the truth is, they want your information so they can drain your bank account.

“Protect all of your personal information. If you wouldn’t give it to a stranger, don’t give it to someone who is calling you and you don’t know who they are,” said Binkley.

He wants to remind people the stimulus check will either be automatically deposited into your account or you will get it mailed to your house. Just make sure you’re checking all of your mail so you don’t mistake the check for junk mail.

