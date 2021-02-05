Advertisement

Biden to head to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By AAMER MADHANI
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Delaware over the weekend, his first out-of-town trip since taking office. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans forgo travel as the coronavirus pandemic rages.

Biden, who has a home outside Wilmington, Delaware, has made getting the pandemic under control the central focus of the early weeks of his presidency, with much of his administration’s attention centered on improving the rollout of vaccines.

The White House, which announced Biden’s plans for travel Thursday evening, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why the president planned to travel. Any time the president travels, an entourage of support and security personnel and media travel with him.

The CDC’s guidance notes that “travel increases your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19” and the agency “recommends that you do not travel at this time.”

Biden, who flies aboard Air Force One, will avoid many of the risks of travel associated with commercial flights or traveling by bus or train. He also got his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine more than three weeks ago.

The CDC recommends that individuals who must travel first complete their vaccinations — if they’re eligible to receive them — and then wait two weeks after the second dose before departing.

Biden and his aides have been meticulous about how they go about their business as they try to reduce chances of infection among White House staffers. Mask wearing is mandatory throughout the White House complex, much of the administration is working remotely, and the duration and size of meetings has been limited.

Biden also has made few appearances outside the White House complex during the first weeks of his presidency — all for official business or to attend church.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox Co. driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting
Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
The dog was found the next night by church members. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian...
Search underway for suspects accused of dragging dog through Kingsport church parking lot

Latest News

Tracking wind, rain, to some snow on WVLT News.
Cold rain, high winds, frigid temps: busy week awaits
Steven L. Harmon
Former Knox County Court Clerk pleads guilty to theft
The House voted to eject Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from the education and labor and...
House ejects Greene from committees, Ga. lawmakers react
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push