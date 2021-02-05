Clearing today, weekend wintry mix showers ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain is behind us, so we’re left with wet streets. While the sky clears after that front, we have another front that will push far enough into our area this weekend to bring us some wintry mix showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 30s, and dropping some flurries from the leftover clouds.

The sky gradually clears today, as we see a partly cloudy sky become mostly sunny. Today’s high is around 45 degrees, with a Southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight comes with scattered high clouds, and a light breeze, so we’ll see some patchy frost easily develop. We’ll drop to around 28 degrees by Saturday morning.

We’re tracking another front to move in this weekend. It has ramped up a bit, to bring a better batch of showers Saturday night. Saturday comes with increasing clouds and a high near 50 degrees. Showers increase late afternoon to evening, then a 60% coverage of our area overnight leaves the higher elevations with a half an inch of snow to 1 inch on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line and far Northeast Tennessee. The Valley sees a lot of mixing, but easily a half an inch of snowfall. Several inches of snow will collect in the Smoky Mountains, yet again. Sunday is now a little cooler at 44 degrees, as the sky clears after this front.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is warming back up, with more 50s to go around, but that’s because the next front drives in scattered showers Tuesday. We’ll have scattered rain Tuesday, with temperatures still in the 50s.

Isolated snow is possible by Tuesday night, as we drop to around freezing. Then we’re cooler again, in the mid 40s Wednesday, with spotty showers.

Throughout next week, we’ll be watching what some are calling a chaotic weather pattern.

