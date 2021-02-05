East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man is offering a generous reward to anyone who can reunite him with his best friend, Dixie, a Labrador mix.

Joe Owens said he has emptied his emergency funds in hopes that someone will find his beloved rescue dog Dixie. He is offering a $5,000 reward if she is found alive.

“She has helped me immensely over the past 6 months through a difficult divorce. Can’t imagine having to go through that without her,” Owens told WVLT News.

Owens describes Dixie as being about 1 1/2 years old, very playful and energetic. She is a reddish-brown, medium-sized Rhodesian Ridgeback Labrador mix weighing about 42 lbs. She has a white patch of fur under her chin and her chest.

Dixie went missing near the 1900 block of Sulphur Springs Road, where she ran off with a stray dog that looks similar to Dixie, according to Owens.

If you see Dixie, call Joe Owens at (214) 770-4504.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.