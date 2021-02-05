Advertisement

Former Knox County Court Clerk pleads guilty to theft

Steven L. Harmon
Steven L. Harmon(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Knox County General Sessions Court Clerk pleaded guilty to charges of theft Thursday.

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office revealed that Steven L. Harmon stole at least $6,577 between January 11, 2019, and October 22, 2019.

Investigators believe Harmon took the money from payments defendants made to his office. According to the comptroller’s office, Harmon would void the amount paid from the system, then reenter it at a lesser amount, pocketing the difference.

Harmon made at least 120 false entries into the system, a release from the comptroller’s office said.

Harmon was placed on administrative leave with pay October 31, 2019, and subsequently placed on leave without pay February 1, 2020. He was fired on November 24, 2020.

“Careful review and attention must be given before any transaction is voided,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “While voided transactions can be legitimate, they are sometimes used to conceal misappropriation. In this case, supervisors relied on the deputy clerk’s assurance that each void was necessary to correct an error.”

After pleading guilty in court to charges of theft over $1,000, Harmon agreed to pay $6,578.40 in restitution.

Click here to read the Comptroller’s full report.

