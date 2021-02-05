Advertisement

FTC took more than 35K fraud reports in Tennessee in 2020

Federal Trade Commission (Source: Gray DC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission received more than 35,000 reports of fraud in Tennessee in 2020, resulting in more than $40.6 million in losses, the agency said.

The commission said Thursday that the state’s fraud numbers increased from 2019, when there were 28,000 reports and $20.7 million in losses.

The FTC builds a database that receives reports from consumers, the Better Business Bureau, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, and other organizations.

Consumers in Tennessee reported identity theft most frequently, the FTC said. Other types of reports included imposter scams and fraud from credit bureaus, online shopping, and banks and lenders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

