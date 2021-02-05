Investigation underway after multiple agencies battle Anderson Co. trailer fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire officials assisted Anderson County authorities after a trailer caught fire Friday morning.

According to Rural Metro, a trailer caught fire around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of Moody Hollow Road.

Rural Metro crews were first on the scene and immediately began to stop the fire progression.

Claxton and Karns fire crews also assisted in stopping the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials said no injuries were reported.

