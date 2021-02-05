Joel Guy Jr. files motion for new trial, claims pandemic impacted trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Attorneys for Joel Guy Jr., a man convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering his parents in their Hardin Valley home during Thanksgiving weekend 2016, appeared in court Friday morning.

During the court appearance, attorneys for Guy Jr. filed a motion for a new trial. The attorneys claimed Guy Jr. did not receive a fair trial due to the pandemic. They also requested transcripts from the murder trial.

Guy Jr. was found guilty on all charges including two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree felony murder, and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

According to the judge, the jury found Joel Guy Jr. guilty unanimously in all 7 counts. The four-day-long trial involved more than 700 pieces of evidence and 27 witnesses.

The next hearing is set for April 22 at 11 a.m.

