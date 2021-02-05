Advertisement

Lawsuit challenges legality of Tennessee’s school voucher program

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s highest court has agreed to take up an appeal of a lawsuit challenging the legality of a school voucher program that would let parents use public tax dollars for private school tuition.

The program - known as education savings accounts - would allow eligible families to use up to $7,300 in public tax dollars on private schooling tuition and other pre-approved expenses.

However, the 2019 law has never been implemented after being struck down multiple times despite appeals from Gov. Bill Lee and voucher advocates.

The Tennessee Supreme Court has not yet scheduled a hearing date.

