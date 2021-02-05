Advertisement

Longtime WVLT News employee dies

WVLT News lost a member of the family Friday with the passing of longtime employee Shirley Nash Pitts.
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News lost a member of its family Friday with the passing of longtime employee Shirley Nash Pitts, 82.

Viewers might remember Shirley for her segment “Clean It Up!” She looked at area restaurant health scores. Shirley worked with WVLT News for 16 years, after being hired in the late 1990s, and was famous for telling people to, aptly, “clean it up.”

Beloved by her coworkers, and the community, her nickname was, affectionately, “Mama Shirley,” in the newsroom.

Even after her retirement, Shirley kept the WVLT News staff in line with regular visits.

Shirley was a member of the Eastminister Presbyterian Church and was a vital part of the community, having served on numerous boards, including the National Association of Accounts, O’Connor Senior Center, Clarence Brown Theater, Pellississippi Community College and Town Hall East.

A true area native, she attended Central High School and the University of Tennessee. She graduated from the first class of the Knoxville Police Citizens Academy and FBI Citizens Academy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ruth Vineyard and her husband James B. “Jim” Pitts. Her first love was her boys, her son and grandsons. They were the light of her life. She is survived by her son, T. Stephen Nash, grandsons Justin S. and Eric Nash, great-grandsons Easton and Griffin, and her brothers, Tom and Pat Vineyard.

Her family is asking for donations in her name to be sent to Young Williams Animal Center. You can go here to donate.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Knox Co. driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Scam callers posing as well-trusted companies
Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting

Latest News

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Americans lose more than $300 million in stimulus check scams
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week
First Alert Sunday morning: rain to snow
First Alert Sunday morning: rain to snow
Tennessee’s highest court has agreed to take up an appeal of a lawsuit challenging the legality...
Lawsuit challenges legality of Tennessee’s school voucher program
Couple Bobby and Sheri Hartzog of Sassy Pants Bakery creating King Cakes from scratch. (photo...
Oak Ridge couple sweetens life with authentic King Cakes