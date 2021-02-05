Longtime WVLT News employee dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News lost a member of its family Friday with the passing of longtime employee Shirley Nash Pitts, 82.

Viewers might remember Shirley for her segment “Clean It Up!” She looked at area restaurant health scores. Shirley worked with WVLT News for 16 years, after being hired in the late 1990s, and was famous for telling people to, aptly, “clean it up.”

Beloved by her coworkers, and the community, her nickname was, affectionately, “Mama Shirley,” in the newsroom.

Even after her retirement, Shirley kept the WVLT News staff in line with regular visits.

Shirley was a member of the Eastminister Presbyterian Church and was a vital part of the community, having served on numerous boards, including the National Association of Accounts, O’Connor Senior Center, Clarence Brown Theater, Pellississippi Community College and Town Hall East.

A true area native, she attended Central High School and the University of Tennessee. She graduated from the first class of the Knoxville Police Citizens Academy and FBI Citizens Academy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ruth Vineyard and her husband James B. “Jim” Pitts. Her first love was her boys, her son and grandsons. They were the light of her life. She is survived by her son, T. Stephen Nash, grandsons Justin S. and Eric Nash, great-grandsons Easton and Griffin, and her brothers, Tom and Pat Vineyard.

Her family is asking for donations in her name to be sent to Young Williams Animal Center. You can go here to donate.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.