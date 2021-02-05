Advertisement

Man stabbed in neck outside Nashville bar

The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police said a man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in the neck outside a downtown bar.

According to police, the victim was stabbed outside the bar on Broadway around midnight Friday as the bar was closing.

Officials said the victim was standing at the corner of Broadway and 3rd Avenue South when the suspect stabbed him in the throat.

The victim was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. The victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

