Missing man last seen at McGhee Tyson Airport, KPD asks for help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to find a missing person.

34-year-old Scott Sparkuhl was last seen at McGhee Tyson Airport, where he left his rental vehicle on Monday, February 1, investigators said. He left his wallet, phone, personal effects, and medical equipment in the rental vehicle.

KPD said it remains unknown whether Sparkuhl left the airport. Officials said foul play is not suspected.

Sparkuhl is described as a 6′1″ man who weighs 375 pounds with very short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about where Sparkuhl may be should contact police at 865-215-7212. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

