Oak Ridge couple sweetens life with authentic King Cakes

Sassy Pants Sweets & Treats carving bakery niche from New Orleans background
Couple Bobby and Sheri Hartzog of Sassy Pants Bakery creating King Cakes from scratch. (photo...
Couple Bobby and Sheri Hartzog of Sassy Pants Bakery creating King Cakes from scratch. (photo courtesy: H. Moran Photography)(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oak Ridge, Tenn. (WVLT) - Purple, gold and green-sprinkled pastries are not exactly an Appalachian tradition. But Bobby Hartzog is from New Orleans, so he and his wife Sheri are bringing the tradition to East Tennessee now. Sheri said the reaction is mixed.

“Split between people that know and love king cakes and people that are just now learning about it. So I have just in my social media presence and talking about them, we have people ask all the time, ‘what is a king cake?’”

The Hartzogs run Sassy Pants Sweets & Treats bakery, named for their young daughter who explained the surprise that makes the pastry unique. The 4-year-old nicknamed, Sassy Pants, said, “You put itty bitty babies inside. You take them out and then you eat it. I mean, not the babies.”

“If you get the baby inside the King Cake, you’re supposed to have health, wealth and prosperity for the next year,” explained Sheri Hartzog.

Bobby Hartzog spends his mornings flattening out handmade dough that has already risen once, filling it with cinnamon or another flavor, then rolling it into a ring before it rises a second time. Sheri said that after baking, “It gets like an icing glaze on it, and then it gets coated with gold, green and purple sanding sugars.”

Bobby has childhood memories of these pastries from his hometown, but not from his family’s kitchen. “Local bakeries all had king cakes, so we always just went to the one that we liked and bought the flavors that we liked.”

The Hartzogs bake a traditional cinnamon filling, plus, “Cream cheese or Bavarian cream or we have multiple fruit fillings that we use, so we can do things like blueberry and cherry, raspberry, strawberry, lemon, apple,” said Sheri.

While baking the cakes until February 16, the Hartzogs also plan on cooking other traditional New Orleans food like gumbo and beans and rice at Sassy Pants Sweets & Treats on Mardi Gras.

