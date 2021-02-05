Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sun is out and we’re all dry! We won’t be saying that a lot on the forecast in the upcoming week. We’re in a solidly active pattern, on the boundary of several rain storms and Arctic cold to the north.

The first dosage of that comes on Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re really quiet Friday night through at least 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Bank those hours by getting outside because the weather gets squirrely Saturday evening. Rain moves in from the northwest and moves southeast. If you’ve been following along this week, it looked like rain Saturday evening initially. Then we took out the rain chances because the storm was way to the south. Well, now it’s squarely back in our territory. More rain moves up from the Gulf Of Mexico, kind of the same system, just split into two pieces. As this gets here around 9:00-10:00 p.m. Saturday, cold air slams in. That change-over brings more snow to the early morning hours of Sunday. There’s even a Winter Storm Watch in play for the Smoky Mountains.

While it should snow throughout much of the area early Sunday morning (we’re talking roughly 12:00-5:00 a.m.) not a lot will *stick* in the Valley, along I-75 and through part of I-81. The best places for light-to-moderate sticking (under an inch in most cases) is Scott, Morgan, Cumberland, and Fentress Counties. That plus the higher foothill cities and mountain towns near Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Sunday afternoon is back to being kind of chilly, even with better sunshine peeking out.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is warming back up, with more 50s to go around, but that’s because the next front drives in scattered showers Tuesday. We’ll have scattered rain Tuesday, with temperatures still in the 50s.

Isolated snow is possible by Tuesday night, as we drop to around freezing. Then we’re cooler again, in the mid 40s Wednesday, with spotty showers. The shot at more rain is pretty limited Wednesday but Thursday looks more and more promising for a soaking set of showers.

Flurries are back early Friday along with cold, dense air.

