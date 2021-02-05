Ripley’s penguin makes Super Bowl prediction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Not much has stayed the same amid the pandemic, but one thing has remained--our desire to predict who will win the Super Bowl.

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies gave predicting a try with a valued member of their team-- Fluery the penguin.

According to Fluery’s psychic skills, the Chiefs, not the Buccaneers, will take home this year’s Super Bowl win.

If you want to see if Fluery’s prediction is correct, you can watch the Super Bowl on WVLT News. Kickoff time is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.