Advertisement

Senate clears procedural hurdle on COVID-19 relief

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief bill is one step closer to becoming law.

The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday morning that would block the threat of filibuster from Republicans on the measure.

The resolution passed on party lines, 51 to 50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

That happened after hours of debate and voting on amendments that took the session into the overnight hours.

Most of those amendments were defeated, but one aimed at preventing wealthy Americans from receiving $1,400 checks was adopted.

Adoption during this process does not mean it will make it into the final bill.

The budget resolution sets the stage for budget reconciliation, which would allow Democrats to pass the final bill along party lines.

Since the senate revised the budget resolution bill, it now goes back to the house to get a new vote that includes the changes.

If it passes there, the Senate would likely wait until after former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial to vote on a final bill.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox Co. driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
The dog was found the next night by church members. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian...
Search underway for suspects accused of dragging dog through Kingsport church parking lot

Latest News

Structure fire has Boyd’s Creek Hwy CLOSED between Chapman Hwy. and Radar Dr. approx reopening...
Structure fire causes road closure in Knox County
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
Clearing today, weekend wintry mix showers ahead
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees
The House voted 230-199 to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from key committee assignments.
House votes to remove Rep. Greene from key committee assignments