Send a virtual Valentine’s Day card to St. Jude patients

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is asking people across the country to help spread the love to their patients.

With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Jude’s had to make changes in an effort to maintain acceptable levels of safety for both the patients and staff. In an effort to help the children celebrate, despite COVID restrictions, St. Jude has created an online Valentine generator.

Visit the St. Jude website to create your own virtual Valentine’s Day card—there are six designs to choose from, all inspired by artwork created by patients at St. Jude.

Once you’ve submitted your virtual cards, the hospital staff will distribute them to patients spending the holiday there.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

