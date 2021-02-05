Student artwork celebrates Black History Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at Bearden Elementary School are learning about Black History Month. Through art, they’re finding a connection. Each piece of artwork hanging on the walls at Brickyard Bar and Grill tells its own story. Stories of black heroes who helped change the world.

“Students nowadays know so much more than I did at their age,” said Michael Weininger, an art teacher at BES. Each student researched a person and then made their artwork.

“If we just tell them to do an essay it might or might not work, but if we tell them to look up someone and their art will be in the community they’ll have a connection,” said Weininger.

A connection they’re hoping the community has too. The artwork is on display at the restaurant in Bearden.

“I think the works speak for themselves. It allows us to get a glimpse of their thinking.” Not only showcasing the student’s creativity but the people who paved the way for racial equality.

“We really need to start in our backyard if we are going to make the world a better place,” he said.

The artwork will be on display for the entire month.

