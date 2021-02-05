Tennessee officials join Titans to remind fans to drive sober during Super Bowl weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Safety Office partnered with the Tennessee Titans to remind Tennesseans that “Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.”

“Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith joined the THSO for a public service announcement.

“We encourage football fans to enjoy the game this weekend,” said Keith. “Remember, it’s never safe to drink and drive. Always find a sober ride home. It’s the right thing to do.”

In 2020, there were 59 drunk-driving crashes in the state, according to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network.

“If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “If you drink and drive, you can lose your license, your freedom, your life, or the life of someone else. Don’t take the risk. Never drink and drive.”

THSO officials urge Tennesseans to strategize and appoint a designated driver before drinking this weekend.

