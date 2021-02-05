Advertisement

USA Cycling announces 2021 National Downhill Series return to Oak Ridge

USA Cycling announced the return of the National Downhill Series.
USA Cycling announced the return of the National Downhill Series.(KFYR)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - USA Cycling announced the return of the National Downhill Series.

The 2021 series is comprised of three competitions beginning on March 11 in Oak Ridge. The series will condlude in September with the FOX US Open of Mountain Biking in Big Bear Lake, Calif.

“We are optimistic and excited to return to racing at this year’s National DH Series after the cancellation of many 2020 races. With the challenges COVID-19 has created for event organizers, we are appreciative to currently have three great events back on the calendar and expect to expand in 2022 when things return to normal,” said Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling Director of National Events.

The National DH Series is comprised of the top gravity events in the U.S. and tracks the standings for elite riders in the fast-paced downhill discipline.

For a full schedule of events and updated standings throughout the season, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
Knox Co. driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Scam callers posing as well-trusted companies
Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

Once you’ve submitted your virtual cards, the hospital staff will distribute them to patients...
Send a virtual Valentine’s Day card to St. Jude patients
Scott Sparkuhl
Missing man last seen at McGhee Tyson Airport, KPD asks for help
The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
Man stabbed in neck outside Nashville bar
The Tennesseee Highway Safety Office partnered with the Tennessee Titans to remind Tennesseans...
Tennessee officials join Titans to remind fans to drive sober during Super Bowl weekend