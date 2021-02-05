USA Cycling announces 2021 National Downhill Series return to Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - USA Cycling announced the return of the National Downhill Series.

The 2021 series is comprised of three competitions beginning on March 11 in Oak Ridge. The series will condlude in September with the FOX US Open of Mountain Biking in Big Bear Lake, Calif.

“We are optimistic and excited to return to racing at this year’s National DH Series after the cancellation of many 2020 races. With the challenges COVID-19 has created for event organizers, we are appreciative to currently have three great events back on the calendar and expect to expand in 2022 when things return to normal,” said Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling Director of National Events.

The National DH Series is comprised of the top gravity events in the U.S. and tracks the standings for elite riders in the fast-paced downhill discipline.

