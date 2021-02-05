Advertisement

Wish Peyton Manning congratulations on NFL Hall of Fame honor

Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.(Source: Pro Football Hall of Fame)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NFL is expected to announce that VFL Peyton Manning will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to sources, it took decision-makers just 13 seconds to make the decision that Manning should be included in the hall of sports heroes.

Manning is one of the most decorated players in NFL history, according to ESPN. He has five league MVP awards, 14 Pro Bowl selections and a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award along with a host of other honors.

Manning was a quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers from 1994-1997. According to Tennessee Athletics, Manning holds the title for the SEC’s all-time career passing leader, with 11,201 yards.

You can watch the official announcement during the NFL Honors show Saturday, February 6, at 9 p.m. on CBS.

See the full list of 2021 Hall of Fame nominees here.

Want to wish Peyton congratulations on the honor? Head over to the WVLT Facebook page and leave him a message. We’ll make sure it gets delivered to him directly.

Want to share your congratulations, best memories and messages with Peyton Manning on getting into the Hall of Fame? Post them here and WVLT will deliver them.

Posted by WVLT on Friday, February 5, 2021

