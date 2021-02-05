WonderWorks exhibit features student art

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WonderWorks is bringing light to local, youth art.

The SM-ART: Smoky Mountain Youth Art Gallary announced the winners of its art contest recently:

Danielle, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: Lost in Space

Luis, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: The Setting Clock

Keera, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: Brainstorming in Time

Madison, 7th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Life’s Journey

Adam, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: Just Breathe

Nathan, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: I Like My Home

Colton, 4th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Hands of Time

Mikaela, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: An Illusion

Brooke, 4th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Clockwise

Briley, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: The Camel

Anna, 6th Grade, Boyds Creek Elementary, Art Title: Silently Pondering the Stream

Max, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: Jungle Ninja Warrior Koala

Katelyn, 8th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Float Away

Nathan, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: The Rainbow

Alex, 6th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: The End

The winners will have their art displayed in the gallery at the attraction for a year, plus the students will receive four complimentary tickets.

“The youth art contest is one of the many wonderful family-friendly programs we offer here at WonderWorks,” explains Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge. “We are happy to give young artists a way to have their work on display, and to encourage others to get involved.”

Submissions for the contest were accepted in the fall through January 15. The winning pieces of the contest, which was themed “Time to Think,” went up Jan 22. According to the release, “the winning artwork will help expand the illusion art gallery in a special section created to highlight youth art.” “We are happy to have local artists’ work on display in our gallery,” added Shaffer.” We hope many people will come view it and encourage their child to enter the contest next year.”

This year was the inaugural year for the contest, but WonderWorks said it will be held every year.

For more information on the contest and Wonderworks, go here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.