Advertisement

WonderWorks exhibit features student art

WonderWorks is bringing light to local, youth art.
WonderWorks Branson.
WonderWorks Branson.(KY3)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WonderWorks is bringing light to local, youth art.

The SM-ART: Smoky Mountain Youth Art Gallary announced the winners of its art contest recently:

  • Danielle, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: Lost in Space
  • Luis, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: The Setting Clock
  • Keera, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: Brainstorming in Time
  • Madison, 7th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Life’s Journey
  • Adam, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: Just Breathe
  • Nathan, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: I Like My Home
  • Colton, 4th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Hands of Time
  • Mikaela, 8th Grade, Powell Middle, Art Title: An Illusion
  • Brooke, 4th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Clockwise
  • Briley, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: The Camel
  • Anna, 6th Grade, Boyds Creek Elementary, Art Title: Silently Pondering the Stream
  • Max, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: Jungle Ninja Warrior Koala
  • Katelyn, 8th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: Float Away
  • Nathan, 1st Grade, Pittman Center Elementary, Art Title: The Rainbow
  • Alex, 6th Grade, Grandview Elementary, Art Title: The End

The winners will have their art displayed in the gallery at the attraction for a year, plus the students will receive four complimentary tickets.

“The youth art contest is one of the many wonderful family-friendly programs we offer here at WonderWorks,” explains Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge. “We are happy to give young artists a way to have their work on display, and to encourage others to get involved.”

Submissions for the contest were accepted in the fall through January 15. The winning pieces of the contest, which was themed “Time to Think,” went up Jan 22. According to the release, “the winning artwork will help expand the illusion art gallery in a special section created to highlight youth art.” “We are happy to have local artists’ work on display in our gallery,” added Shaffer.” We hope many people will come view it and encourage their child to enter the contest next year.”

This year was the inaugural year for the contest, but WonderWorks said it will be held every year.

For more information on the contest and Wonderworks, go here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment benefits could hurt tax return
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are responding to a fatal car crash on Maynardville...
Victim identified following fatal crash on Maynardville Hwy
When could you get a $1,400 check?
UT Medical to open COVID-19 vaccine registration Wednesday

Latest News

The University of Tennessee campus
“We are sorry for the hurt this has caused:” UT issues apology after racial slur written on whiteboard
Looking at cancer cells under a microscope
LMU professor leading new research team to find a cure for pediatric cancer
Proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million...
Knoxville council, commission meets to discuss moving Smokies baseball to city
Oriana Young
Johnson City toddler found safe