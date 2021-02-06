2 children dead, 1 critical after shooting at Toledo apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two children have been killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting at a Toledo apartment complex on Friday. Toledo police say Kevin Moore, 27, was arrested on charges of murder in that shooting. He is currently in custody at the Lucas County Jail.

“Please pray for these victims, their families, and the first responders who were there tonight,” Toledo Police said on social media. “This was truly a sad day for our community.”

Police say the children were one, four, and five years old. The one and five-year-olds were killed as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The four-year-old remains hospitalized.

The shooting occurred inside the Byrneport Apartments located near the intersection of Byrne Rd. and Airport Highway and occurred during a domestic dispute, according to police. Moore has been identified as the boyfriend of the children’s mother.

