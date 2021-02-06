Advertisement

2 children dead, 1 critical after shooting at Toledo apartment complex

(Left to right) Gabriel Phillips, 1, Ashton Phillips, 4, and Ahmir Phillips, 5, were...
(Left to right) Gabriel Phillips, 1, Ashton Phillips, 4, and Ahmir Phillips, 5, were involved in shooting at Byrneport Apartments.(WTVG)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two children have been killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting at a Toledo apartment complex on Friday. Toledo police say Kevin Moore, 27, was arrested on charges of murder in that shooting. He is currently in custody at the Lucas County Jail.

“Please pray for these victims, their families, and the first responders who were there tonight,” Toledo Police said on social media. “This was truly a sad day for our community.”

Police say the children were one, four, and five years old. The one and five-year-olds were killed as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The four-year-old remains hospitalized.

The shooting occurred inside the Byrneport Apartments located near the intersection of Byrne Rd. and Airport Highway and occurred during a domestic dispute, according to police. Moore has been identified as the boyfriend of the children’s mother.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog
Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
First Alert: Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week
Scam callers posing as well-trusted companies

Latest News

Inmates at a St. Louis jail set fires.
Inmates set fires, cause flooding and break out windows at St. Louis jail
Pastor Mike Leake, of Calvary of Neosho, a Southern Baptist church, rests his head on his Bible...
Supreme Court says California cannot ban indoor church services
About 15 people live in tents in this suburban yard near Salt Lake City.
Utah man invites homeless people to live in his front yard
Those who purchase a ticket to the Red Shoe Gala will receive party boxes.
Find out how to give as CASA Red Shoe Gala goes virtual