Advertisement

BBB: Stop posting vaccination cards on social media

People are sharing their vaccination cards on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are sharing their vaccination cards on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau is warning against it. He says that small card has all the information scammers crave.

“Those vaccine cards have your name number, birth date, and where you got the vaccine. If you can get someone’s name and their birthday and they are a criminal you can go a long way with that,” Binkley said.

He says it’s best just to avoid posting anything to the internet you wouldn’t want to tell a stranger.

Another scam he’s hoping to warn people about-vaccination scams. Scammers pretending to be health officials and for a fee, they can get you a faster appointment. Binkley said health officials won’t reach out to you and they definitely won’t ask for money over the phone.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Knox Co. driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Scam callers posing as well-trusted companies
Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting

Latest News

She was charged with two misdemeanors -- knowingly entering a restricted building and...
Woman charged in US Capitol riot can take trip to Mexico, federal judge says
Perspective on Peyton from former center
Vol Network duo broadcasting from inside Ray and Lucy hand Studio on the UT Campus
There’s no place like home, even on the road
Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp
Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp