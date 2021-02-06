BBB: Stop posting vaccination cards on social media

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are sharing their vaccination cards on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau is warning against it. He says that small card has all the information scammers crave.

“Those vaccine cards have your name number, birth date, and where you got the vaccine. If you can get someone’s name and their birthday and they are a criminal you can go a long way with that,” Binkley said.

He says it’s best just to avoid posting anything to the internet you wouldn’t want to tell a stranger.

Another scam he’s hoping to warn people about-vaccination scams. Scammers pretending to be health officials and for a fee, they can get you a faster appointment. Binkley said health officials won’t reach out to you and they definitely won’t ask for money over the phone.

