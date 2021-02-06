Advertisement

Celebrate Tennessee at Blount Mansion

(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville’s Blount Mansion has long been a destination to get to know East Tennessee’s history and now you can celebrate Tennessee’s statehood virtually.

According to a release, ‘Birth of Tennessee’ is a new 40-minute film highlighting the signing of the first state constitution by William Blount and 54 other founders on Feb. 6, 1796.

The video includes interviews with historians and a special message from Governor Bill Lee.

There are several ways you can tune into the event Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.:

1) On the organization’s YouTube channel.

2) On the CTV website.

3) The program will also be premiered at the same time in Knoxville on Comcast 12, Charter 193, WOW! 6, and ATT UVerse 99.

For more information about Blount Mansion visit the website here.

