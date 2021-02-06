Advertisement

Find out how to give as CASA Red Shoe Gala goes virtual

Those who purchase a ticket to the Red Shoe Gala will receive party boxes.
Those who purchase a ticket to the Red Shoe Gala will receive party boxes.
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Court Appointed Special Associates for Children (CASA) Red Shoe Gala is going virtual this year, much like everything else.

The gala, which raises money to help vulnerable children going through the court system, is set for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. The virtual event themed “There’s no place like home” inspired by the Wizard of Oz, will feature entertainment from Broadway performers and local artists.

There will also be a silent auction. Money from ticket sales and the auction will all go to CASA. Tickets are $40 per person and $75 per couple.

Organizers encourage attendees to wear red shoes. You can show your support by sending pictures of your red shoes here before the show.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can still give. You can donate $32 a month to provide advocates for one child or you can give $223 to help a child until they find a home.

