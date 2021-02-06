First responders climb to end lung disease and COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - One by one, first responders crossed the finished line after tackling the 2,000 steps over at the Lynn Family Stadium during the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb.

“I’m not going to lie. I got halfway and thought that I was done. I was going to grab a seat, but it was a really good time,” Louisville Firefighter Jon Lucas said.

Each of these first responders not only made the trek but raised money to bring awareness to fight lung disease and end COVID-19.

For Ginger Bass, this year’s climb is more important to her than ever. Her father died around Thanksgiving, due to COVID-19.

“The doctors told us that he had developed pneumonia and his lungs looked like COVID,” Bass said.

Bass not only tackled the stairs, but she also raised more than $2,300, hoping a cure is found so that other families do not have to experience what hers did.

“There are so many things that are unexplored. They need the research to figure out how to treat it so that people are not dying and so that we can get back to our normally lives,” Bass said.

The American Lung Association is involved in a 25 million dollar initiative to end COVID-19.

The money is going towards preventive education such as masks and other PRP, advocation for vaccines and research to prevent the spread.

Unlike years past, participants had to make the climb wearing masks.

“It was definitely more challenging. My mask got wet and kept falling off. It was more challenging,” Louisville Firefighter Kyle Fekete said.

Fekete and his family climbed together, in total they raised $50,000 for the American Lung Association.

