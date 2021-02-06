Advertisement

First responders climb to end lung disease and COVID-19

Local first responders participate in in annual Fight for Air Climb. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Local first responders participate in in annual Fight for Air Climb. (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - One by one, first responders crossed the finished line after tackling the 2,000 steps over at the Lynn Family Stadium during the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb.

“I’m not going to lie. I got halfway and thought that I was done. I was going to grab a seat, but it was a really good time,” Louisville Firefighter Jon Lucas said.

Each of these first responders not only made the trek but raised money to bring awareness to fight lung disease and end COVID-19.

For Ginger Bass, this year’s climb is more important to her than ever. Her father died around Thanksgiving, due to COVID-19.

“The doctors told us that he had developed pneumonia and his lungs looked like COVID,” Bass said.

Bass not only tackled the stairs, but she also raised more than $2,300, hoping a cure is found so that other families do not have to experience what hers did.

“There are so many things that are unexplored. They need the research to figure out how to treat it so that people are not dying and so that we can get back to our normally lives,” Bass said.

The American Lung Association is involved in a 25 million dollar initiative to end COVID-19.

The money is going towards preventive education such as masks and other PRP, advocation for vaccines and research to prevent the spread.

Unlike years past, participants had to make the climb wearing masks.

“It was definitely more challenging. My mask got wet and kept falling off. It was more challenging,” Louisville Firefighter Kyle Fekete said.

Fekete and his family climbed together, in total they raised $50,000 for the American Lung Association.

To learn more about the American Lung Association, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog
Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
First Alert: Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week
Scam callers posing as well-trusted companies

Latest News

Tee Martin parts ways with UT, heads to the NFL
Small pile of old admission tickets isolated on a white background.
Knoxville theater offers original shows you can stream in your living room
A wintry mix changes to snow Sunday morning, leaving a coating of white for areas surrounding...
More snow on a First Alert Sunday morning
Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.
2 men who appeared on Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ accused of separate sex crimes involving minors