Florida woman stored man’s body, then gave it to a neighbor to collect his benefits

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB/WVLT) - A Florida woman faces multiple charges after being accused of dumping a man’s body into a trash can weeks after his death.

WWSB reported that Michelle Haney was initially arrested on a charge of abuse of a dead human body after the body of Jon Christopher Leonard was found near a trailer park in Bradenton in December.

Investigators said she was living with the victim and told police that she found him dead in July inside the residence. Instead of calling police, she stored his body in a closet and was then accused of putting it in a trashcan, sealing it up and taking it to a neighbor’s place. The neighbor was unaware of what was inside, and Haney allegedly told the neighbor she would return for it later.

According to WWSB, she told investigators she did it to continue using the victim’s social security benefits after he died.

Besides abuse of a dead human body, Haney was also charged with personal identification of a deceased individual and scheme to fraud. She spent more than $6,300 in benefits that would have been terminated after the victim’s death, investigators said.

