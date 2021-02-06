Advertisement

Knoxville Children’s theatre maneuvers through the pandemic

Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A different form of art is back on stage trying to maneuver through the pandemic. The Knoxville Children’s theatre is performing a production called ‘The Snow Queen’, based on the Disney movie ‘Frozen’.

The play is directed by Tony Award winner Ashlee Latimer. Latimer got her start on the Knoxville Children’s Theatre stage. She says the biggest challenge with directing a play during a pandemic is wearing masks while still trying to perform.

“One of the biggest challenges is working with kids and their eviction and projecting so that the audience can still hear and also making sure that people can tell they are still acting in a fully expressive way,” said Latimer.

Everyone is required to wear a mask while inside the building and audience sizes are limited, in order to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Tickets are available for performances Saturday, Feb. 6 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here.

