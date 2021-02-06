Knoxville theater offers original shows you can stream in your living room

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -There’s something about being in a theater and watching a play or a musical that can transport you to another time and place.



With many theaters still closed to audiences, The Flying Anvil Theater announced a virtual season to keep local actors, playwrights, and technicians employed. Chris Freeman who manages The Flying Anvil said he’s excited to share what they’ve been working on.



“One of the things we try to do at Flying Anvil is to hold up a mirror to society and say this is a thing that is happening in the world, maybe we need to talk about it, discuss it, maybe we need to laugh about it. That’s something we’ve been out of for at least a year now,” said Freeman.



Flying Anvil Theater is releasing two shows that you can stream in your home. They’re both originals: one is a comedy named Branching Out and the other is a horror play called Deadline. They both take place over Zoom call.



“In theater there is just something about it that just captures your imagination and it’s something that we’ve all miss… We’ve given our actors and designers a chance to work, but we’ve also given our audience members a chance to escape a little bit. Even though its on their couch and they cant go out and have dinner and a show its something people have enjoyed,” said Freeman.



Ticket sales start February 12 and you can purchase a ticket until Feb. 22. Once you purchase your ticket you can stream the shows anytime before the end of the series.

It’s a ‘pay what you can’ deal starting at a dollar, but they recommend paying $10. You can buy your ticket here.



Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.