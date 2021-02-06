Advertisement

Man stabbed in the neck outside of Nashville bar

A man was taken to Vanderbilt after he was stabbed in the neck outside a bar on Broadway.
A man was taken to Vanderbilt after he was stabbed in the neck outside a bar on Broadway.
A man was taken to Vanderbilt after he was stabbed in the neck outside a bar on Broadway.(MNPD)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he was stabbed in the neck outside a bar on Broadway.

According to WTVF, the victim said the stabbing occurred after an argument Friday. The man told police he was outside a bar at the corner of Broadway and 3rd Avenue S. when he was stabbed in the face and neck.

He told police that he, and the suspect, exchanged insults after the suspect allegedly made a comment about a woman who was with the victim.

Investigators said the suspect went to a white four-door Chevrolet Silverado and then returned in the truck, got out of the passenger seat and came back to stab the victim. He got away in the vehicle.

WTVF reported that the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Scam callers posing as well-trusted companies
Knox Co. driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Richy Kreme Do-Nuts to open under new ownership.
Richy Kreme Do-Nuts finds new owner, sticking to old recipe

Latest News

Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
First Alert: Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week
Despite the frigid cold in the forecast, authorities are again asking people to avoid the ice a...
60 fishermen rescued from ice floes in Wisconsin
A Florida woman faces multiple charges after being accused of dumping a man’s body into a trash...
Florida woman stored man’s body, then gave it to a neighbor to collect his benefits
She was charged with two misdemeanors -- knowingly entering a restricted building and...
Woman charged in US Capitol riot can take trip to Mexico, federal judge says