Man stabbed in the neck outside of Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he was stabbed in the neck outside a bar on Broadway.

According to WTVF, the victim said the stabbing occurred after an argument Friday. The man told police he was outside a bar at the corner of Broadway and 3rd Avenue S. when he was stabbed in the face and neck.

He told police that he, and the suspect, exchanged insults after the suspect allegedly made a comment about a woman who was with the victim.

Investigators said the suspect went to a white four-door Chevrolet Silverado and then returned in the truck, got out of the passenger seat and came back to stab the victim. He got away in the vehicle.

WTVF reported that the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

