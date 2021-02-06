More snow on a First Alert Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the timing of the rain to snow transition is still being ironed out, many spots should wake up to light snow by Sunday morning. A First Alert Weather day is in effect for the accumulating snow surrounding the valley.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As expected, the clouds have rolled in throughout the afternoon, but that hasn’t kept temperatures from reaching the mid and upper 40s. While spotty showers are possible through sunset, most will not make it to the ground. Look for temperatures to slide closer to 40 through the evening hours.

Rain spreads north and fills in after 8 PM with most spots seeing it fall as liquid until midnight. During the early morning hours, rain will gradually transition to snow, shortly after midnight for the higher terrain and closer to 3 AM for the lower elevations. It should be all snow by sunrise Sunday as temperatures dip to around freezing.

By the time the snow ends, we could see 1-3″ of snow for parts of the Cumberland Plateau and Southeast Kentucky. The Smokies could see up to six inches over the highest peaks. As for the valley, a dusting to a half inch looks more likely with one or two spots running closer to an inch in Upper East Tennessee.

Snow accumulations are more likely over the higher terrain, but minor impacts will be felt in the valley. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow moves on by mid morning Sunday. We’ll stay pretty gloomy for most of the day, but the sun may make a brief appearance in the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 40s.

Monday is warming back up, with more 50s to go around, but that’s because the next front drives in scattered showers Tuesday. We’ll have spotty showers Tuesday, with temperatures still in the 50s.

Another round of spotty showers arrives Wednesday, but a more likely, heavier batch of rain arrives Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The long-teased arctic air has been delayed rather than canceled. Right now, it appears the Valentine’s Day weekend will be quite cold with highs near freezing and lows in the teens and 20s.

Highs below freezing are possible by Valentine's weekend. (WVLT)

Slightly warmer temperatures kick off the week before arctic air pours in. (WVLT)

