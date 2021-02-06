Advertisement

More snow on a First Alert Sunday morning

Austin Bowling is tracking rain changing to snow tonight, and looking ahead to an arctic blast by the following weekend.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the timing of the rain to snow transition is still being ironed out, many spots should wake up to light snow by Sunday morning. A First Alert Weather day is in effect for the accumulating snow surrounding the valley.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As expected, the clouds have rolled in throughout the afternoon, but that hasn’t kept temperatures from reaching the mid and upper 40s. While spotty showers are possible through sunset, most will not make it to the ground. Look for temperatures to slide closer to 40 through the evening hours.

Rain spreads north and fills in after 8 PM with most spots seeing it fall as liquid until midnight. During the early morning hours, rain will gradually transition to snow, shortly after midnight for the higher terrain and closer to 3 AM for the lower elevations. It should be all snow by sunrise Sunday as temperatures dip to around freezing.

By the time the snow ends, we could see 1-3″ of snow for parts of the Cumberland Plateau and Southeast Kentucky. The Smokies could see up to six inches over the highest peaks. As for the valley, a dusting to a half inch looks more likely with one or two spots running closer to an inch in Upper East Tennessee.

Snow accumulations are more likely over the higher terrain, but minor impacts will be felt in...
Snow accumulations are more likely over the higher terrain, but minor impacts will be felt in the valley.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow moves on by mid morning Sunday. We’ll stay pretty gloomy for most of the day, but the sun may make a brief appearance in the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 40s.

Monday is warming back up, with more 50s to go around, but that’s because the next front drives in scattered showers Tuesday. We’ll have spotty showers Tuesday, with temperatures still in the 50s.

Another round of spotty showers arrives Wednesday, but a more likely, heavier batch of rain arrives Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The long-teased arctic air has been delayed rather than canceled. Right now, it appears the Valentine’s Day weekend will be quite cold with highs near freezing and lows in the teens and 20s.

Highs below freezing are possible by Valentine's weekend.
Highs below freezing are possible by Valentine's weekend.(WVLT)
Android Users
iPhone Users
Slightly warmer temperatures kick off the week before arctic air pours in.
Slightly warmer temperatures kick off the week before arctic air pours in.(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog
Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
First Alert: Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week
Scam callers posing as well-trusted companies

Latest News

Pigeon Forge
WVLT First Alert Weather - rain to snow this evening
WVLT First Alert Weather
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
First Alert: Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
Clearing today, weekend wintry mix showers ahead