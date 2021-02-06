Perspective on Peyton from former center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our friend Peyton Manning has won a couple Lombardi trophies and that’s part of the reason why he’s about to have a Super Saturday this weekend.

As we previously reported, Manning, a first time ballot nominee, will be a part of the 2021 class of Pro Football hall of Famer’s. The official announcement will come Saturday evening at the NFL Honors awards show.

As for Peyton’s career, those gaudy numbers speak for themselves, but what you don’t see in the stats is how good the Vol legend made those around him, teammates like former Vol lineman Spencer Riley, “for sure, he taught me how to watch film that was a big plus for my career and being able to play as long as I did and being able to pass that on to younger players. I’m proud to see a friend of ours and this program going into the pro football Hall of Fame.”

Our coverage of Peyton Manning making the Hall of Fame continues Saturday on WVLT News.

