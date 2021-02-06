Advertisement

Stream the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra playing at the Bjiou

Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be performing virtually this weekend.

It returns Sunday at 2:30 p.m. shortly before the Super Bowl. Season passholders can watch the concert for free, and it’s just $20 to get tickets to watch the show for free.

They will be performing “The Soldier’s Tale” live from the Bijou Theater. Get tickets here.

If you miss this weekend, don’t worry, other performances will be available Wednesday and next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Scam callers posing as well-trusted companies
Knox Co. driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Richy Kreme Do-Nuts to open under new ownership.
Richy Kreme Do-Nuts finds new owner, sticking to old recipe

Latest News

Children's theatre maneuvers through pandemic
Knoxville Children’s theatre maneuvers through the pandemic
Estimated 20-25 million dollars expected to be wagered for Super Bowl 55
Tennessee sports gambling expected to see more than $20 million in wagers for Super Bowl 55
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
A man in a wheelchair makes his way down Bourbon Street in the French Quarter Saturday, July...
New Orleans closes bars and bans to-go drinks for Mardi Gras weekend