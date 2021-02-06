Stream the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra playing at the Bjiou

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be performing virtually this weekend.

It returns Sunday at 2:30 p.m. shortly before the Super Bowl. Season passholders can watch the concert for free, and it’s just $20 to get tickets to watch the show for free.

They will be performing “The Soldier’s Tale” live from the Bijou Theater. Get tickets here.

If you miss this weekend, don’t worry, other performances will be available Wednesday and next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.