Tee Martin parts ways with UT, heads to the NFL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee assistant football coach Tee Martin said he and UT have “mutually agreed to part ways”.

Martin has taken a job with the Baltimore Ravens as a wide receiver coach, WVLT Sports partner Volquest confirmed.

“John Harbaugh has given me an opportunity to coach in the NFL and I accepted,” Martin told WVLT Sports partner Limm Hyams.

Martin played quarterback for the Vols, winning a national title in 1988. He coached the Vols for two seasons under former coach Jeremy Pruitt.

