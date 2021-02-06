Advertisement

Tennessee sports gambling expected to see more than $20 million in wagers for Super Bowl 55

Estimated 20-25 million dollars expected to be wagered for Super Bowl 55
Estimated 20-25 million dollars expected to be wagered for Super Bowl 55(WVLT)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Super Bowl is expected to be the biggest night of sports gambling the state of Tennessee has seen to date. Nicole Russo with Play Tenn says she is projecting anywhere from $20 to $25 million dollars in wagers placed for the big game.

Russo says that so far in November and December, Tennesseans have wagered more than $312 million dollars on online sports gambling sites. In the process, there’s been $5.4 million in privilege tax. That money goes to help Tennessee communities.

Of the $5.4 million in taxes, 80 percent goes to education, 15 percent goes to local government, and five percent goes towards programs to help people with a gambling problem.

Russo says so far Tennessee has seen the biggest influx of betting of any other state when sports betting became legal. She attributes that to the football season.

If you need help with a gambling addiction or to stop gambling, go to gamblersanonymous.org.

