UT Athletic Director Danny White meets Smokey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White has met the Vols’ top dog.

White met Smokey, the bluetick hound that has come to embody the University of Tennessee Friday night.

“So much fun to meet Smokey today! Can’t wait to hear him howl after we score a touchdown! He may get a bit hoarse from all that howling,” said White in a Tweet.

So much fun to meet Smokey today! Can’t wait to hear him howl after we score a touchdown! He may get a bit hoarse from all that howling. 😉 https://t.co/AMn5JjBfFa — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) February 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.