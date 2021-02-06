Advertisement

UT Athletic Director Danny White meets Smokey

UT Athletics Director meets Smokey
UT Athletics Director meets Smokey(Tennessee Athletics)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White has met the Vols’ top dog.

White met Smokey, the bluetick hound that has come to embody the University of Tennessee Friday night.

“So much fun to meet Smokey today! Can’t wait to hear him howl after we score a touchdown! He may get a bit hoarse from all that howling,” said White in a Tweet.

