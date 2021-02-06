WVLT First Alert Weather - rain to snow this evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a cold and frosty start on this Saturday. Clouds increase today leading to our next First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Once the sun comes up this morning we’ll get above freezing and get that frost melted away. Allow extra time this morning to get your car warmed up. Sunrise comes in at 7:32.

Through the day we’ll increase our clouds as a wave of moisture started to move its way into the area. As the cold air arrives that leads to our next WVLT Weather Alert Day, which comes this evening through Sunday morning.

High’s on Saturday will be near 48 in Knoxville to 43 in Crossville. So the cold air is with us for much of the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday morning some of us will wake up to half an inch of snow on the ground while others have barely anything. It’s another case of where you are and where the bands of snow will set up. The heaviest snowfall will come in the foothills of the Smokies from Pittman Center to Cosby.

Monday is warming back up, with more 50s to go around, but that’s because the next front drives in scattered showers Tuesday. We’ll have scattered rain Tuesday, with temperatures still in the 50s.

Isolated snow is possible by Tuesday night, as we drop to around freezing. Then we’re cooler again, in the mid 40s Wednesday, with spotty showers. The shot at more rain is pretty limited Wednesday but Thursday looks more and more promising for a soaking set of showers.

Flurries are back early Friday along with cold, dense air.

