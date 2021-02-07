Advertisement

2nd suspect surrenders in murder of Tenn. 15-year-old

Metro Nashville Police
Metro Nashville Police(WTVF)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The second suspect has surrendered to police in the murder of a 15-year-old, according to Metro Nashville Police Department.

MNPD reported, the suspect identified as Wilton Alexander surrendered at juvenile detention Sunday morning.

A 15-year-old was shot and killed on the front porch of his home on Pointer Court in South Nashville near Antioch.

Edgar Utley V, who was known as EJ, was shot around noon Thursday.

Metro Nashville Police officials say a teen girl visited Utley prior to the shooting. She was inside with him for about 10 minutes before they both walked out onto the porch. That’s when police say a teen boy, who was hiding, approached Utley and shot him.

The gunman and the female ran away from the area. Utley was taken to the hospital where officials say he died a couple of hours later.

On Friday, MNPD named two people as suspects: 15-year-old Trameisha Farris and 16-year-old Wilton Alexander. Police believe they were possibly robbing Utley.

Utley was a student at Hillsboro High School, where he played football on the varsity squad as a freshman.

