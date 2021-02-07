Advertisement

8-year-old from Maryville thanks community after receiving heart transplant

Maryville community welcomed home Nora Worley with parade
Nora Worley standing next to a sign, welcoming her home from the hospital after her transplant...
Nora Worley standing next to a sign, welcoming her home from the hospital after her transplant surgery.(April Burger)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The month of February is recognized as American Heart Month and it has a special meaning to one Maryville family who is celebrating life.

Nora Worley, 8, was welcomed home by her Maryville community after getting a new heart. She was born with a congenital heart defect.

Many drove by in a parade waving and smiling at Nora Worley and her family.

Her mother, April Burger says Nora’s enjoying being back home.

“She’s happy to be home with her brother. She only got to see him twice in real live during the hospital stay,” says Burger.

Nora was a little camera shy when we spoke to her, but she thanks the community for their love and support.

Nora and her family travel to Vanderbilt each week for a check-up on her transplant.

They hope to one day meet the family of her donor.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Owens is offering a $5000 reward for Dixie's return
East Tenn. man offers $5,000 reward for lost dog
Erie, Pennsylvania, had a total of 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, blanketing the city and...
3 dead in shooting in fight over snow in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Showers move in late Saturday and colder air moves in Saturday night, creating more rain to snow.
First Alert: Rain to snow Saturday night, deep freeze next week
Scam callers posing as well-trusted companies

Latest News

WVLT News lost a member of the family Friday with the passing of longtime employee Shirley Nash...
Longtime WVLT News employee dies
Tee Martin parts ways with UT, heads to the NFL
Small pile of old admission tickets isolated on a white background.
Knoxville theater offers original shows you can stream in your living room
Local first responders participate in in annual Fight for Air Climb. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
First responders climb to end lung disease and COVID-19