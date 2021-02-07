8-year-old from Maryville thanks community after receiving heart transplant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The month of February is recognized as American Heart Month and it has a special meaning to one Maryville family who is celebrating life.

Nora Worley, 8, was welcomed home by her Maryville community after getting a new heart. She was born with a congenital heart defect.

Many drove by in a parade waving and smiling at Nora Worley and her family.

Her mother, April Burger says Nora’s enjoying being back home.

“She’s happy to be home with her brother. She only got to see him twice in real live during the hospital stay,” says Burger.

Nora was a little camera shy when we spoke to her, but she thanks the community for their love and support.

Nora and her family travel to Vanderbilt each week for a check-up on her transplant.

They hope to one day meet the family of her donor.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.